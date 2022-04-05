Latest damage report shows 21 tornadoes hit Mississippi in March, Panola County hardest hit

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A final damage assessment following severe weather in March shows 21 tornadoes hit Mississippi leaving damage behind in several Mid-South counties.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency originally reported nine tornadoes hit the Magnolia state and 57 homes were damaged in Panola County in their preliminary damage report.

As of Tuesday, MEMA reported both totals have more than doubled.

There are 133 homes, one business and two farms damaged by the storms in Panola County alone.

Damages in other Mid-South counties include:

Coahoma – 21 homes; 1 business

DeSoto – 5 homes; 1 business

Lafayette – 4 homes; 2 businesses

Marshall – 4 homes

There were also two people injured in North Mississippi -- one in Panola County and one in Lafayette County.

