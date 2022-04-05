Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Latest damage report shows 21 tornadoes hit Mississippi in March, Panola County hardest hit

Storm Damage in Coahoma County
Storm Damage in Coahoma County(Action News 5 viewer photo)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A final damage assessment following severe weather in March shows 21 tornadoes hit Mississippi leaving damage behind in several Mid-South counties.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency originally reported nine tornadoes hit the Magnolia state and 57 homes were damaged in Panola County in their preliminary damage report.

As of Tuesday, MEMA reported both totals have more than doubled.

There are 133 homes, one business and two farms damaged by the storms in Panola County alone.

Damages in other Mid-South counties include:

  • Coahoma – 21 homes; 1 business
  • DeSoto – 5 homes; 1 business
  • Lafayette – 4 homes; 2 businesses
  • Marshall – 4 homes

There were also two people injured in North Mississippi -- one in Panola County and one in Lafayette County.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
Shaquita Williams
Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser
Antrica Durking, Zachariah Durking and Jaylen Durking
MPD searching for teen girl, 2 young boys missing since Sunday
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
Tunica Co Sheriff's Office
Woman killed by vehicle in Tunica Co., driver in custody

Latest News

Grizzlies first round playoff tickets on sale Wednesday
Grizzlies first round playoff tickets on sale Wednesday
Black college football culture celebrated at Southern Heritage Classic
Tickets for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic on sale Friday
Over 100 at-risk animals to be airlifted from the Mid-South to Washington
Mississippi Capitol
Mississippi to get largest tax cut in state history