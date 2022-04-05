FedEx cuts the ribbon on new global logistics HQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 2 years and roughly $50 million in investment, the old Gibson Guitar factory in downtown Memphis is now the latest FedEx office space.

Tuesday morning, the ribbon was cut for the company’s global logistics headquarters, located just across street from the FedEx Forum.

“It’s wonderful how this has all come together,” said FedEx Logistics President & CEO Dr. Udo Lange.

The space will house 600 jobs for the logistics wing, and during the day Lange marveled at the building’s modern layout that tells the history of the company and also fits the atmosphere of downtown.

“We have ocean freight containers in here,” Lange said with a smile as he pointed at some of the different freight containers that have been integrated in the office. “We have air freight containers that are meeting rooms. We have an amazing rooftop. We have an innovative working space. We have a garage-like environment for creators.”

Lange is personally excited for the venue change for his logistics unit. He said there was a short time when around 100 FedEx Logistics workers staged out of the Peabody, and they all loved their time in downtown.

“Now, we’ll have more than 600 people in here,” he said. “They will enjoy being part of the city ,part of the fabric and enjoying being in the heart of Memphis.”

The ribbon-cutting was met with the welcome wagon from city and downtown leaders excited to have a vacant building filled once again.

“It signals that growth, innovation, and progress are happening because it isn’t every day that we get to welcome a corporate giant into our neighborhood,” said Paul Young, President and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC). “The fact that you are here shows that downtown is investable.”

“Every morning I wake up as Mayor of Memphis, as someone who loves this city, thankful for FedEx and your investment,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. “Welcome to downtown.”

President & CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber Beverly Robertson made note that the company could have chosen anywhere in the world to place this logistics HQ, but corporate executives fought to further establish themselves in the Bluff City.

“We want to be a part of this city, and FedEx is a critical component of the city,” Lange said. “We can add a lot here in downtown, but the city can also add a lot because our people will love to be here.”

The ribbon-cutting comes fresh of the news of FedEx CEO & Chairman Fred Smith stepping down to a smaller role within the company and Raj Subramaniam taking the reigns as the new President & CEO.

Lange said the bench at FedEx corporate is deep and that he has no worries about the future of the company under new leadership.

“FedEx, we are the network for what’s next, and we have the power and the leadership to excel in the years to come,” Lange said.

The 600 jobs are to be filled and/or transferred into the new HQ over the next month.

