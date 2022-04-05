Breakdown: Why allergy season could be getting worse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - So many of us get so excited when spring arrives. We usually think of sunshine and warmer temperatures but allergy sufferers may not have the same sentiment. Spring can be so beautiful with flowers blooming but the blooming flowers and trees can release allergy inducing pollens. Scientist believe that climate change will make allergy season worse. Due to the warming of our planet, this is causing longer growing seasons, and more allergies for humans.

According to research by 2100, the amount of pollen produced during the flowering season could rise by 40 percent. This huge leap in pollen that’s possible in the future is causing scientist to observe and try to understanding what is causing the increase. One of the factors is that we are seeing more droughts in the US but scientist say even with drought and heat damage to forests and grasslands, some grasses, weeds, and trees that produce allergy-inducing pollens thrive on rising even with rising temperatures and higher carbon dioxide concentrations.

Previous research revealed that in North America allergy-season arrives about 20 days earlier and lasts eight days longer, and releases 20 percent more pollen into the air than it did 30 years ago.

The new research found that by the end of the century, a 40 percent increase in pollen produced to a pollen season that will occur as much as 40 days sooner and lasts 19 days longer.

Some pollen-producing plants can still develop and survive with hotter temps and higher concentrations while others like birch, won’t develop as well in a hot and carbon dioxide-rich environment according to a study.

Longer and more intense pollen seasons are a threat to global public health based on recent studies. Studies also revealed that students with allergies perform worse than their peers in school. According to research, its not just the kids that can suffer, adults were found to be less productive at work when hay fever attacks. Another study showed that when pollen is high, there was an rise emergency room visits for asthma.

The World Health Organization estimates that by 2050, half of the planet’s population will fall victim to at least one allergic disorder. At present, allergies affect 10 to 30 percent of adults and up to 40 percent of children. This increase is driven not just by the rise in pollen concentrations, but also by the many ways the chemicals in pollutants interact with pollen. Pollutants can make the pollen itself more capable of eliciting an allergic reaction according to studies.

