Arkansas Secretary of Health resigns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ Secretary of Health will be resigning to take a position with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Dr. Jose Romero’s last day in Arkansas will be May 6.

Dr. Romero became Secretary of Health in August 2020 after former Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith left the state for a job with the CDC.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.

