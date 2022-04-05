Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her...
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her stepbrother.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her stepbrother.

The incident took place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on State Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive in the city of North Royalton.

Police say Tessa Kozelka left with her “boyfriend” Micey Stiver on Monday, April 4, at 2 a.m.

Tessa is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing on it. She has a 50-cent piece size birthmark on her right leg.

Police say Micey Stiver, also her stepbrother, is a 23-year-old white male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

They are reportedly driving in a gray 2012 Ford Focus with Ohio registration N697141.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-877-262-3764.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
Shaquita Williams
Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser
Antrica Durking, Zachariah Durking and Jaylen Durking
MPD searching for teen girl, 2 young boys missing since Sunday
Delta 8
Tennessee lawmakers consider banning most Delta-8 THC products
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera

Latest News

Fish and Wildlife Service issues emergency protection for a toad threatened with extinction by...
Nevada toad’s entire habitat threatened, emergency protection issued
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration