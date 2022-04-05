3 charged in rideshare carjacking, shooting driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are facing charges regarding the shooting and carjacking of a Memphis rideshare driver over the weekend.

Memphis Police Department says Dawone Washington, Zarena Farris and Trinity Tipton are all in custody as suspects in this case.

An affidavit detailing the incident says on Saturday, a rideshare driver picked up four people, two men and two women, from an address in Frayser.

The driver reach Beechollow Drive when one of the men allegedly pulled a gun on him and demanded the keys to the vehicle. As the driver got out of the car, a bullet hit his wrist, investigators say.

The suspects then fled the scene.

On Monday, police located the vehicle on Ponca Street in the Westwood area, according to an affidavit. Two men and a woman were inside the vehicle and another woman was standing outside the vehicle talking.

The affidavit says when officers approached, all four suspects attempted to run away but were caught and taken into custody.

Washington is charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous firearm, attempted second-degree murder and evading arrest.

His bond is set at $115,000.

Farris is charged with carjacking, two counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony, attempted second-degree murder and evading arrest.

Her bond is set at $80,000.

Tipton is charged with carjacking, two counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, attempted second-degree murder and evading arrest.

Her bond is set at $100,000.

Memphis police have not released a name or additional information on the fourth suspect.

