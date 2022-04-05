Advertise with Us
18-year-old charged with sexual indecency of a child

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-year-old was charged after the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a sexual assault at the Rivercrest High School during a school day.

Authorities said on March 31, Hunter Clifton and a 14-year-old skipped class and met in an unused classroom to have sex.

The school was notified by another student about the incident, who then notified the school resource officer.

The Sheriff’s Office believed the sex was consensual, but due to the age of the 14-year-old, it was considered illegal.

The Arkansas State Police’s Crimes Against Children division will assist with the investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to update this story with the latest information.

