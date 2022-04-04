Wynne officer shot after exchanging gunfire with suspect

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas officer is in the hospital Monday morning after being shot.

Details on the incident remain scarce but our sister station KAIT has confirmed the incident happened on County Road 7011 in Wynne.

Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis says a suspect shot at the officer and the officer returned fire.

Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation.

We have reached out to get more information about the suspect, their condition and what led to the shooting.

We’ll be sure to continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as more information becomes available.

