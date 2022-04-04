Advertise with Us
Woman killed by vehicle in Tunica Co., driver in custody

Tunica Co Sheriff's Office
Tunica Co Sheriff's Office(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody after being accused of hitting a Horn Lake woman with his vehicle Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 P.M. on Old Highway 61 near the Sears Subdivision, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders located 32-year-old Chasity Partridge, of Horn Lake, with serious injuries. She was transported to Regional One in Memphis where she later died.

The suspect was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck Partridge. Tunica resident, Kelvin Dawson is being held at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office pending outcome of investigation.

