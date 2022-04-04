Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of fatally stabbing a man over the weekend is now behind bars.

Memphis police say 39-year-old Shaquita Williams is charged with second-degree murder after stabbing a man Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Leafy Hollow Drive in Frayser. The victim was found dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds.

Williams was booked Monday morning and is being held in Shelby County Jail East without bond.

