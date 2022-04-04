Tax filing season ends soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With only two weeks left until the tax deadline (April 18), we are sharing advice from a tax expert for last-minute filers.

Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s Chief Tax Information Officer, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about what it means to file an extension and what happens when someone misses the deadline.

Steber also discussed what to expect if you have to amend a prior year’s return.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

