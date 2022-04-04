Rainy pattern in place to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of fronts will keep periods of rain in place across the Mid-South as the week begins. A drier pattern will develop by mid-week, but that will also be accompanied by colder temperatures.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers after midnight along with an East wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with early morning rain, a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers developing late night, a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers along with highs in the mid 60s early in the day and then falling into the low to mid 40s overnight. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs only in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost will be possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.