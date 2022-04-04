Rain & storms Tuesday & Wednesday followed by the potential for frost by the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It seems like lately we get rain and storms once a week and for the past few weeks, Tuesday has been the bullseye for stormy weather. This same theme will play out this week but this time the rain will extend into Wednesday. The culprit for the wet weather this week is a cold front and a low pressure system that will stall before moving out Wednesday.

Timing: Rain and storms will arrive Tuesday morning and right now the severe threat will be mainly to our south, however there is a small section of Lafayette County in north Mississippi that is under a marginal risk for severe weather category 1 out of 5. The main threat will be strong damaging wind and hail with any storms that may peak on the stronger side.

Severe threat issued by SPC (wmc)

Rain will be likely for most of the Mid-South from 5 AM until noon on Tuesday. Expect rain with some heavy rain at times and a few thunderstorms during the morning commute. The rain won’t last all day and we will be dry in the afternoon.

Heavy rain at times likely for parts of the Mid-South (wmc)

The next round of rain will arrive on Wednesday around midday for most. The rain will taper off by 7:00 PM.

European model showing rain for the Mid-South (wmc)

Behind this system get ready for falling temperatures. By Friday and Saturday highs will only be in the 50s and frost will be possible early Saturday morning.

Temp trend for the Mid-South for the week 4/3/22 (wmc)

