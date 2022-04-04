Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rain chances increasing & temperatures dropping this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although a stray shower will be possible this afternoon, most of the area will remain dry today. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. There will also be a chance for rain tonight as a cold front moves into the area by tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 71 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will wake up to heavy rain on Tuesday morning and a few strong storms will be possible in north Mississippi. Rain will begin to taper off around noon Tuesday and highs will be in the low 70s. However, more rain will be possible by early afternoon Wednesday and it will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday and Friday look cooler but dry with highs around 60 on Thursday and lower 50s Friday. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be possible.

WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
When many eyes were on the COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis continued to grow. Deaths from...
Demographics of Shelby County overdose deaths changing
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

Latest News

Rain and storms will be likely on Tuesday
Increasing clouds tonight & rain chances through Wednesday
Rain and storms will be likely on Tuesday
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast
Heavy rain at times likely for parts of the Mid-South
Rain & storms Tuesday & Wednesday followed by the potential for frost by the end of the week
A few showers possible Monday
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast