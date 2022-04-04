Rain chances for a few today followed by more rain Tuesday & Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -More clouds today but most of the area will remain dry, however a passing shower will be possible especially for areas north of the I-40 corridor. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. There will also be a chance for rain tonight and more widespread rain by tomorrow morning as a cold front moves into the area.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 71 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain and storms in the morning 70% then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs back in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will wake up to heavy rain on Tuesday morning and a few strong storms will be possible in north Mississippi. Rain will begin to taper off around noon Tuesday and highs will be in the low 70s. However, more rain will be possible by early afternoon Wednesday and it will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday and Friday look cooler but dry with highs around 60 on Thursday and lower 50s Friday. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be possible.

WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.