ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Cross County Sheriff David West was hospitalized and two others died Sunday night in separate shootings.

According to a Monday news release, Parkin police responded to a call shortly before 9 p.m. April 3 in the 300-block of Smithdale Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found 47-year-old Shoron Selvy and 55-year-old Patricia Pepper suffering from gunshot wounds. Selvy later died, ASP said. Pepper was taken to a Memphis hospital where she is listed as stable.

A witness told investigators 20-year-old Darius Kirkwood as the suspect. He had already left the home when officers arrived.

A short time later, a Wynne police officer spotted Kirkwood on U.S. Highway 64 and attempted to stop him.

According to ASP, Kirkwood was “driving at a high rate of speed and forcing other motorists from the highway.”

Cross County deputies joined the pursuit through Wynne on Highway 1 toward Forrest City. The chase continued onto Highway 64 before Kirkwood turned onto County Road 7011 and stopped.

“Kirwood ignored commands from deputies and police to exit the vehicle,” the news release stated. “Officers then approached the vehicle in an attempt to forcibly remove Kirkwood, leading to an exchange of gunfire.”

Sheriff West suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to a Memphis hospital where he was later released.

Kirkwood died at the scene.

ASP is investigating the shooting incidents and will turn over its findings to the prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.

There is a very large police scene in Parkin as well. Arkansas State Police and the Cross Co. Sheriff are at a home on Smithdale Lane. Family is very upset. It’s unclear if this connected to the shooting of an officer outside Wynne. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/k484EGEKXg — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) April 4, 2022

Kurt Hill, who witnessed the scene play out near his home, described what he saw.

“Hit this next county road down here and once they headlights got out of sight is when all the shots started taking place,” Hill said. “It was quite a few, at least 7 or 8, back to back.”

Hill said he was ready to jump in and help, if needed.

“I just came out here with a gun and sat on the front porch for about an hour,” he said. “No, I am not too worried about it.”

