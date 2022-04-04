NCRM, clergy commemorate MLK Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day of remembrance for a civil rights icon. Fifty-four years ago, today Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

There are multiple events happening to honor his legacy and folks at the National Civil Rights Museum are hosting a hybrid commemoration ceremony.

Monday marks a day of commemorations as people from across the country pay their respects to the legacy King left behind.

Each year the National Civil Rights Museum commemorates King’s life and legacy on April 4, the day he last stood in 1968 on what was the balcony of Room 306.

Other events include a community rally and a walk.

Folks like Bishop Henry Williamson Sr. say he and other clergy and community members plan to tour the historic Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital, the only hospital in Memphis to care for African Americans during segregation.

He says the 54th anniversary of King’s assassination is one of the most important dates to observe not only in Tennessee but across the nation.

“Dr. King called for non-violence to bring about change against unjust and immoral laws in situations of segregation and discrimination. We need that in today’s world,” said Williamson.

They will also be joined by civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson who will hold a community rally at Mt. Olive CME Church.

“It’s sad for me,” he said. “I was with him when the shot was fired. I can replay it back of my mind. It still hurts. I think about the progress we’ve made since that time.”

Jackson’s community rally at Mt. Olive CME church Monday at noon.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference will also hold a walk starting at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee Local 1733 Headquarters on Beale Street. The walk will end at the I AM a Man Plaza, and that event starts at 11 a.m.

The National Civil Rights Museum is commemorating the day with a hybrid event. You can join them through a live stream on their website or in-person in the museum courtyard at 4:30 p.m.

