MPD searching for teen girl, 2 young boys missing since Sunday

Antrica Durking, Zachariah Durking and Jaylen Durking
Antrica Durking, Zachariah Durking and Jaylen Durking(MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl and two young children.

Police say Antrica Durking’s foster parent reported her missing Sunday along with 6-month-old Zachariah Durking and 2-year-old Jaylen Durking.

The foster parent said Antrica is a frequent runaway and left the home near I-55 and Winchester Road with the boys without permission in an unknown vehicle.

Antrica is described as 5 feet 3 and 165 pounds wearing an all black jumpsuit and afro-style long hair

Zachariah is about 30 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt and diaper.

Jaylen is about 45 pounds and was wearing brown pants, a white T-shirt and white Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (901) 636-4479 or (901) 545-COPS.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

