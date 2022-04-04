MPD searching for teen girl, 2 young boys missing since Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl and two young children.

Police say Antrica Durking’s foster parent reported her missing Sunday along with 6-month-old Zachariah Durking and 2-year-old Jaylen Durking.

The foster parent said Antrica is a frequent runaway and left the home near I-55 and Winchester Road with the boys without permission in an unknown vehicle.

Have you seen these children? pic.twitter.com/4CQcjAAITO — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 4, 2022

Antrica is described as 5 feet 3 and 165 pounds wearing an all black jumpsuit and afro-style long hair

Zachariah is about 30 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt and diaper.

Jaylen is about 45 pounds and was wearing brown pants, a white T-shirt and white Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (901) 636-4479 or (901) 545-COPS.

