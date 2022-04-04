Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera

A woman recorded a 12-year-old school shooting suspect on her doorbell camera. (Fox Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a student at a South Carolina middle school was seen on a doorbell camera just minutes after it happened.

The boy is being charged with murder, but he hasn’t been identified due to his age.

Deputies say he shot a classmate in the chest inside Tanglewood Middle School Thursday afternoon. The victim later died at the hospital.

According to WHNS, the young suspect ran away from the school after the shooting and knocked on the door of a nearby home, which was recorded on Elaine Griffin’s doorbell camera.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moments after a deadly school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. (Video credit: Elaine Griffin/Arlo)

“I’m so scared,” the suspect said repeatedly. “There’s been a shooting at the school.”

“He started hollering that there was a shooting at the school, and he was scared. He said, ‘Can you call my dad?’” Griffin said.

She called his dad for him, and the boy eventually hid under Griffin’s deck while waiting for his father.

“They found him up under there and he told them that the gun was up under some wood we had under the deck,” she said.

Video from the doorbell camera shows deputies taking the boy away from Griffin’s property.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but deputies said the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
When many eyes were on the COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis continued to grow. Deaths from...
Demographics of Shelby County overdose deaths changing
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot after exchanging gunfire with suspect
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch

Latest News

Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.
Bojangles restaurants to give away $1 million in free gas
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting
A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
LIVE: Biden remarks on Trucking Action Plan