Dr. Bill Hargrave takes over as 13th president of the University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new kid on the block over at the University of Memphis. Dr. Bill Hargrave is taking over as the school’s 13th president.

He was named the new president back in November after former president Dr. David M Rudd announced his decision to step down. Hargrave’s first day as the new president was Friday.

“It is a tremendous honor to officially begin serving this great University,” said Hargrave. “I am excited to get started.”

He previously served as Auburn University’s Provost and Senior Vice president for Academic Affairs since January 2018.

He also served as the dean of Auburn’s Harbert College of Business from August 2010 to December 2017.

“I greatly appreciate the leadership of my predecessor, Dr. M. David Rudd, along with the Board of Trustees,” said Hardgrave. “The UofM is in a terrific position as a Carnegie I institution and one of the two flagship universities in the State of Tennessee to continue its upward trajectory. The best is yet to come.”

