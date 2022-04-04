Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dr. Bill Hargrave takes over as 13th president of the University of Memphis

UoM President Dr. Bill Hargrave
UoM President Dr. Bill Hargrave(University of Memphis)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new kid on the block over at the University of Memphis. Dr. Bill Hargrave is taking over as the school’s 13th president.

He was named the new president back in November after former president Dr. David M Rudd announced his decision to step down. Hargrave’s first day as the new president was Friday.

“It is a tremendous honor to officially begin serving this great University,” said Hargrave. “I am excited to get started.”

He previously served as Auburn University’s Provost and Senior Vice president for Academic Affairs since January 2018.

He also served as the dean of Auburn’s Harbert College of Business from August 2010 to December 2017.

“I greatly appreciate the leadership of my predecessor, Dr. M. David Rudd, along with the Board of Trustees,” said Hardgrave. “The UofM is in a terrific position as a Carnegie I institution and one of the two flagship universities in the State of Tennessee to continue its upward trajectory. The best is yet to come.”

Welcome to the Bluff City!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
When many eyes were on the COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis continued to grow. Deaths from...
Demographics of Shelby County overdose deaths changing
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during...
NCRM, Rev. Jesse Jackson commemorate MLK Memorial Day in Memphis
Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
Shaquita Williams
Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser