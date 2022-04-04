Desoto Co Sheriff’s Dept. unveils newly-wrapped autism awareness cruiser

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - April is Autism Awareness Month and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department’s unveiled Monday new designs to their vehicles to help raise awareness.

DCSD says they are partnering with The Arc Northwest Mississippi on a Autism Awareness training program to help educate law enforcement on matters concerning members of the community who are affected by autism.

The vehicle wrap throughout the vehicle is filled in with puzzle pieces often used as a symbol of autism awareness. One sticker on the unit says “To Raise Awareness & Understanding”.

The sheriff’s department says if you see one of these patrol units, don’t hesitate to give them a honk and wave!

Desoto Co Sheriff's Dept autism awareness vehicle (Desoto Co Sheriff's Dept)

