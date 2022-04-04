Bluff City author to release debut novel Memphis April 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local author, Tara Stringfellow is releasing her debut novel, Memphis, with a launch event at Novel April 5 at 6 p.m.

Stringfellow joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how her life inspired the novel.

“Memphis, quite simply, is an ode to my city and to the Black women living here in it,” Stringfellow said. “She is my proof that a great peoples reside in the South. That the women here are full of mystery and magic and humor and grit. That Memphis women can gut catfish and fry green tomatoes and lead revolutions and do hair and tuck their children in at night and sing all the while. Memphis is my declaration that our lives— our beautiful, rich, full Black lives—matter so very much.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

