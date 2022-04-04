Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City author to release debut novel Memphis April 5

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local author, Tara Stringfellow is releasing her debut novel, Memphis, with a launch event at Novel April 5 at 6 p.m.

Stringfellow joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how her life inspired the novel.

“Memphis, quite simply, is an ode to my city and to the Black women living here in it,” Stringfellow said. “She is my proof that a great peoples reside in the South. That the women here are full of mystery and magic and humor and grit. That Memphis women can gut catfish and fry green tomatoes and lead revolutions and do hair and tuck their children in at night and sing all the while. Memphis is my declaration that our lives— our beautiful, rich, full Black lives—matter so very much.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
When many eyes were on the COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis continued to grow. Deaths from...
Demographics of Shelby County overdose deaths changing
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch

Latest News

Tunica Co Sheriff's Office
Woman killed by vehicle in Tunica Co., driver in custody
Local author to release debut novel Memphis April 5
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter