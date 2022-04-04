Black leaders reflect on 54th anniversary of MLK assassination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On this day 54 years ago, civil rights icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated in Memphis at the Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum.

All those years later and still King’s impact is strong in Memphis and the Mid-South.

“...a life that was lost in this great city,” said SCLC Memphis President Pastor Walter Womack. “Dr. King was here in this city fighting for sanitation workers, a wage increase, a living wage increase.”

We spoke with Pastor Womack, current President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) Memphis Chapter, at a March on Danny Thomas Boulevard in downtown Memphis.

SCLC partnered with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Memphis HQ.

King in 1968 had come to Memphis to lead a protest advocating for wage increases for city sanitation workers.

He was assassinated before the protest could take place.

“Have we come a long way? Have we progressed any? Yes, we have, but I still think there’s much more work that needs to be done,” Womack said. “His dream has not been fulfilled, and we have to keep the dream alive.”

“(The day) means more than just the assassination because... him giving his life. We are to remember the things that we had to undergo and to go through in order to get where we are today,” said Cleo Smith, a 1968 sanitation worker and current AFSCME member.

“I’m proud to be a part of this generation, now that I can learn everything from Mr. Cleo and I can pass it on to the generation that’s behind me,” said Adrian Rogers, current AFSCME Memphis President.

Monday, many local and national leaders in the black community made their way to the Bluff City to commemorate the occasion, the most noteworthy being Rev. Jesse Jackson.

@RevJJackson has entered Mt. Olive CME Church in Memphis for the 54th commemoration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s assassination. #MLK @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/kzPF4lED70 — Parker King (@King_Reports) April 4, 2022

He arrived around noon at Mt. Olive CME Church in downtown, speaking before a congregation on how more work is needed to be done to achieve King’s dream, echoing Womack’s previous statement.

“We can’t give up,” Jackson said, the crowd repeating his statement. “We can’t give in. We need to search within and hold on. It gets dark sometime, but the morning cometh. Hold on until the morning comes.”

Jackson later arrived at Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital, the only hospital at the time of the Civil Rights Movement that would accept black patients.

He would later arrive at the National Civil Rights Museum for a tour and ceremony commemorating King’s legacy and the hope he still inspires over 50 years later.

