Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 2 children taken from Wyoming; suspect may be headed to Texas, police say

Officials are looking for Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, who they say were...
Officials are looking for Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, who they say were taken by Alexis Roth.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Wyo. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wyoming have issued an Amber Alert for two young daughters who they say were taken by their non-custodial mother.

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, were taken by Alexis Roth.

Officials said Roth may be traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas with the children. They were last seen in Buffalo, Wyoming on Sunday morning.

Roth is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a maroon shirt and a black hoodie.

Alexis Roth is pictured with the vehicle she was last seen driving.
Alexis Roth is pictured with the vehicle she was last seen driving.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)

Aspen, the 4-year-old, is about 4 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes with an olive skin tone. She was last seen wearing jeans and a pink long-sleeved shirt with a reference to Paris on it.

Serenity, the 2-year-old, is 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes with a fair skin tone. She was last seen wearing acid-washed jeans.

Roth is driving a white 2009 Dodge Caravan with Wyoming license plate 169068.

Roth also has a 3-month-old traveling with them that she has custody of, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
When many eyes were on the COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis continued to grow. Deaths from...
Demographics of Shelby County overdose deaths changing
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot after exchanging gunfire with suspect
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch

Latest News

Cross County Sheriff David West
Ark. sheriff shot, suspect among 2 people dead
Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.
Bojangles restaurants to give away $1 million in free gas
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting
A Cross County deputy was hospitalized Sunday night following an officer-involved shooting.
ASP: Sheriff hospitalized, two dead in Cross County shootings
LIVE: Biden remarks on Trucking Action Plan