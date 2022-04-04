5 Tips to avoid anxiety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you struggle with anxiety, Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share 5 tips to help avoid or cope with that feeling.

Dr. Duffy said anxiety can be managed with simple lifestyle changes and holistic therapies, like the 3-3-3 rule.

“So, when you’re feeling anxious or you’re in a stressful situation, you can sort of try to redirect your thoughts or attention to something else,” Dr. Duffy said. “So, the 3-3-3 rule is look around and name or label 3 things that you see in your environment. Then, look around or label or listen to 3 things that you can hear. And then, focus on you and internally find 3 body parts that you can move.”

