Sunny & warm today followed by clouds & rain chances early this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Sunny skies today will allow afternoon highs to reach 70 degrees. More clouds will move in tonight which could lead to a few showers on Monday before rain & storms become likely Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer with highs near 70 and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 50s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 70 and winds at of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and a few storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain will began to taper off around noon Tuesday and highs will be in the low 70s. On Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday and Friday look cooler but dry with highs in the 50s to near 60. Low will drop into the 30s and 40s late next week.

