Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sunny & warm today followed by clouds & rain chances early this week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Sunny skies today will allow afternoon highs to reach 70 degrees. More clouds will move in tonight which could lead to a few showers on Monday before rain & storms become likely Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer with highs near 70 and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 50s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 70 and winds at of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and a few storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain will began to taper off around noon Tuesday and highs will be in the low 70s. On Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday and Friday look cooler but dry with highs in the 50s to near 60. Low will drop into the 30s and 40s late next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Standoff involving Tenn. state troopers on I-40 ends with arrest
Shooting at Economy Hotel
One shot at Economy Hotel on Lamar Avenue
$141M redesign planned for interchange at I-55 and Crump Blvd.
Plans to improve the I-55 and Crump interchange will shutdown I-55 bridge
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson

Latest News

Dry for today but rain arrives Tuesday
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
More sunshine and mild temperatures to end the weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
A few morning showers but more sun this afternoon
Showers for a few this morning followed by afternoon sunshine