Shelby County primary election voter registration deadline Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s May 3 primary is quickly approaching.

Citizens wishing to vote in the primary don’t have a lot of time.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote.

“It’s important to have representation,” said Tharwa Bilbeisi. “We want people to feel like they elected local officials that actually represent their needs and their community.”

Bilbeisi spent part of her weekend at a Boys and Girls Club spring fair, encouraging others to register to vote and reminding them of Monday’s deadline.

“A lot of time we get people saying things like ‘We don’t think our vote matters’ and ‘so and so is going to win anyway,’ so they underestimate the value of their vote and the community coming out,” said Bilbeisi.

Voter turnout for county primaries tends to be very low.

For instance, just 13% of registered voters voted in the Shelby County primary in 2018, deciding the party nominees for county offices like county mayor, sheriff and county commission, according to the Shelby County Election Commission.

When the general election rolled around that August, voter turnout doubled to 27 percent.

But it was the 13% of registered voters who showed up for the May primary who decided which candidates would appear on the final ballot in August.

Bilbeisi says it’s the voters who show up to every election, including the primary, who often get the most attention.

“If your issues and needs aren’t being met, a lot of times it’s because candidates won’t come out if they know those people or that community isn’t going to come out and vote, so they’ll go to the people who actually come out, the people who are loud and ask for it,” said Bilbeisi.

Click here to register to vote and click here to check your voter registration information or find your polling place.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.