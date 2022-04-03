Man stabbed to death on Leafy Hollow Drive
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing on Leafy Hollow Drive Sunday afternoon.
Police say one man was found stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
