Man stabbed to death on Leafy Hollow Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing on Leafy Hollow Drive Sunday afternoon.

Police say one man was found stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a wounding call at 2844 Leafy Hollow Dr. One male victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 3, 2022

