Increasing clouds tonight & rain chances through Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a bright and sunny afternoon, clouds will start to fill in tonight. It will remain dry tonight, but a few showers will be possible on Monday, mostly north of I -40. Rain and storms will become likely early Tuesday as a cold low pressure and cold front will slowly move across the region. High temperatures will stay in the 70s early this week followed by cool temperatures by the end of the week and the potential for frost late this week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 50s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 70 and winds at of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with lows in the upper 50s and southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and a few storms will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain will begin to taper off around noon Tuesday and highs will be in the low 70s. On Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance and highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday and Friday look cooler but dry with highs in the 50s to near 60. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Friday night, patchy frost will be possible.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s for Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

