Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Increasing clouds tonight & rain chances through Wednesday

A few showers possible Monday
A few showers possible Monday
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a bright and sunny afternoon, clouds will start to fill in tonight. It will remain dry tonight, but a few showers will be possible on Monday, mostly north of I -40. Rain and storms will become likely early Tuesday as a cold low pressure and cold front will slowly move across the region. High temperatures will stay in the 70s early this week followed by cool temperatures by the end of the week and the potential for frost late this week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 50s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 70 and winds at of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with lows in the upper 50s and southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain and a few storms will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain will begin to taper off around noon Tuesday and highs will be in the low 70s. On Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance and highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday and Friday look cooler but dry with highs in the 50s to near 60. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Friday night, patchy frost will be possible.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be a cool start to the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s for Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Standoff involving Tenn. state troopers on I-40 ends with arrest
Shooting at Economy Hotel
One shot at Economy Hotel on Lamar Avenue
$141M redesign planned for interchange at I-55 and Crump Blvd.
Plans to improve the I-55 and Crump interchange will shutdown I-55 bridge

Latest News

A few showers possible Monday
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
Dry to end the weekend but rain will be likely by Tuesday
Sunny & warm today followed by clouds & rain chances early this week
Dry to end the weekend but rain will be likely by Tuesday
Sagay's Sunday afternoon First Alert Forecast
Dry for today but rain arrives Tuesday
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast