Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Frustrated family members rallied on the steps at the Copiah Courthouse, demanding justice for Christopher Buie, who was shot and killed in Hazlehurst.

His tragic death leaves some heartbroken and clueless.

“I’m not gone bite my tongue, but y’all lost y’all loved ones by the hands of a racist devil,” said Civil Rights Activist Steven Harris.

Dozens marched the streets in downtown Hazelhurst with signs and chants calling for Stanley Eckhoff to be put back in jail.

Eckhoff was arrested and charged in the killing of 49-year-old Christopher Buie in February. Police say the two men got into an argument at Stanley Tire and Auto Shop over the repairs made to Buie’s vehicle.

That’s when Eckhoff, the owner of the shop, allegedly shot Buie in the neck.

“I want that Stanley, or whatever you all call him, to rot in jail,” said Christopher Buie’s mother, Anna Buie.

Anna Buie says she’s upset with Hazlehurst police because she has not been informed about details in her son’s murder case.

“I would like to know where my son was shot at,” said Buie. “Was he shot in the front, the back, or in the head? I would like to know that. The police here haven’t said nothing.”

However, Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray says some members of the family were not notified about the details because he was honoring the wishes of Chris’ wife and children, not to do so.

“You killing a dog, you will get more time than that dog did for killing my son,” said Buie.

According to Chief Murray, Eckhoff was released on bond and placed on strict house arrest back in February.

For now, Buie’s relatives say they want to keep the fond memories of him alive. Chief Murray says a trial date has not been set.

