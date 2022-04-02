U of M midway through spring practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve Reached the midway point of spring football practice for the Memphis Tigers.

A whole lot of questions on the docket, and a whole lot of answers yet to be gleaned from a program that made its eighth straight bowl appearance last season. They didn’t get to play because of the pandemic.

The first question, of course, the quarterback battle between incumbent Seth Henigan, who earned Freshman All American Status last year, and challenger Grant Gunnell, the University of Arizona transfer who was brought in as the presumed starter. Gunnell lost the job, and the season, due to an Achilles injury in training camp.

The Tigers will also have a fairly new offensive philosophy with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey at the helm.

Cramsey, who came to Memphis from Charlotte.

It’s his goal just to keep the U of M attack among the most feared in the AAC.

Defensively, the Tigers return a solid group that got better as the season went along under departed defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.

New DC Matt Barnes says The Tiger D is ready to pick up where it left off.

The Tigers take their show on the road for Mid-State practice at Centennial High School in Nashville on Saturday.

The annual spring football game, Friday Night Stripes, is set for Friday, April 22 at the Liberty Bowl.

