Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

U of M midway through spring practice

By Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve Reached the midway point of spring football practice for the Memphis Tigers.

A whole lot of questions on the docket, and a whole lot of answers yet to be gleaned from a program that made its eighth straight bowl appearance last season. They didn’t get to play because of the pandemic.

The first question, of course, the quarterback battle between incumbent Seth Henigan, who earned Freshman All American Status last year, and challenger Grant Gunnell, the University of Arizona transfer who was brought in as the presumed starter. Gunnell lost the job, and the season, due to an Achilles injury in training camp.

The Tigers will also have a fairly new offensive philosophy with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey at the helm.

Cramsey, who came to Memphis from Charlotte.

It’s his goal just to keep the U of M attack among the most feared in the AAC.

Defensively, the Tigers return a solid group that got better as the season went along under departed defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre.

New DC Matt Barnes says The Tiger D is ready to pick up where it left off.

The Tigers take their show on the road for Mid-State practice at Centennial High School in Nashville on Saturday.

The annual spring football game, Friday Night Stripes, is set for Friday, April 22 at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Standoff involving Tenn. state troopers on I-40 ends with arrest
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Errol Hook
Local nurse practitioner accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
Murphy's gas station car fire
WATCH: Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station
Forklift
Coca-Cola distribution center employee dies in forklift accident

Latest News

Grizzlies first round playoff tickets on sale Wednesday
Grizzlies first round playoff tickets on sale Wednesday
Memphis Americans getting set for the NISL playoffs
Memphis Americans getting set for the NISL playoffs
901 FC preparing for tri to Detroit
901 FC preparing for tri to Detroit
Grizzlies setting records as wins keep coming
Grizzlies setting records as wins keep coming