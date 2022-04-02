Showers for a few this morning followed by afternoon sunshine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few showers will be possible this morning but by afternoon clouds will decrease and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Sunday will feature a full day of sunshine and even warmer temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers before noon by afternoon decreasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s along with northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the lower 40s and light wind.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer with highs near 70 and easterly winds at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start off with clouds on Monday and a few showers will be possible Monday night, highs will climb in the low 70s and fall to the low 50s Monday night. Rain will be likely on Tuesday with our next cold front with most of the rain in the morning and afternoon. This will bring highs back down to the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be dry but cooler with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. The work week will end Friday with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures with highs in the upper 50s.

