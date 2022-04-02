Advertise with Us
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson

By Christopher Fields
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday night, family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a loved one who was taken from them too soon.

More than a hundred people attended the balloon release honoring Kenyatta Webster, who went by Kesha.

Family members say Webster was found dead on Charleston Drive Saturday morning.

Now, the family is seeking justice and those who were close to Webster say they are shocked and heartbroken.

”Everybody share it all on Facebook,” said Kenyatta’s mom, Sharon Taylor. “All over Facebook. Let it go out, because I want justice for my baby. Because she was loved. She had plenty of love. She didn’t deserve that. She ain’t no dog, no rag or dirt. She’s gonna get justice.”

Jackson police have not released any information about Webster’s death.

