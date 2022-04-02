Advertise with Us
One shot at Economy Hotel on Lamar Avenue

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police the scene of a shooting on Lamar Avenue.

Memphis Fire Department says one person was taken to Regional One Hospital, but their condition has not been provided at this time.

Action News 5 is working to learn more and will provide updates as we gather more information.

