More sunshine and mild temperatures to end the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly clear sky through sunset with temperatures in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows will drop into the 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Full sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase Sunday night with lows in the low 50s.

THE WEEK AHEAD: The week will start off with clouds on Monday with only a small shower chance and highs in around 70 or so. Rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning but moves out quickly. Highs will drop back into the 60s on Wednesday with clouds and a stray shower. Thursday and Friday look cooler but dry with highs in the 50s to near 60. Low will drop into the 30s and 40s late next week.

