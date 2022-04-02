Memphis Corridor Project gets $46 million boost from Biden Administration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-million project years in the making has some new life with federal support behind it.

Funds for the Memphis Innovation Corridor project are part of President Biden’s trillion dollar budget for next year.

The $46 million project has been on the minds of Congressman Cohen, MATA and city leaders for years.

“I think we’re ready for it,” said Congressman Steve Cohen. “I think it’ll be successful. I know it’s a big get.”

The project would create an eight mile route for electric buses to connect the University of Memphis to downtown. Congressman Steve Cohen says it’ll provide a quicker, more convenient, and greener way for Memphians to travel.

The project also includes a mile of exclusive bus lanes, off-vehicle fare collection, transit signal priority and streetscape and pedestrian improvements.

“Nobody else got that in Tennessee and no more than 12 people got that in the country,” said Congressman Cohen.

This project is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s $4.45 billion recommendation that includes other transit projects in seven states.

Once complete, Congressman Cohen hopes Memphians heading to and from work or out to enjoy events in and around the greater metro area will have an easier time getting around.

“It’s going to help the environment,” said Congressman Cohen. “It’s going to create jobs and it’s going to make people have fun and it’s going to reduce people having to park their cars and pay for parking, so big winner.”

Local funds will have to be raised to match federal funds provided. Congressman Cohen doesn’t believe raising the money will be a problem since city and county leaders are big supporters of getting this project started.

Congress does have to vote to approve the President’s budget this project is apart of. Action News 5 will keep you updated on its progress.

