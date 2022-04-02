Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Farmers Market teaches values, provides products in community

Williams Corner in Walnut Ridge officially opened Saturday. The farmers market, run by Williams...
Williams Corner in Walnut Ridge officially opened Saturday. The farmers market, run by Williams Baptist University students, is on Highway 67.(Source: Williams Baptist University Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area farmer’s market that attempts to teach life lessons had its official grand opening Saturday.

The store - Williams Corner - is located on Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge. The store is run by students who are part of the Williams Works project at Williams Baptist University.

University officials said the project helps students by allowing them to work part-time jobs in order to have their fees and tuition completely paid.

In addition to that, the students get to learn lessons like work ethic and how to run a business.

Officials said the store has a gift shop, sells home decor as well as produce and flowers.

The students are excited about the new opportunity.

“Today’s Grand Opening was a success! We want to thank everyone who gave us a visit today and supported our business. We are very blessed to be a part of such a great community,” Williams Corner said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Standoff involving Tenn. state troopers on I-40 ends with arrest
Man dressed in scrubs steals medical equipment
Man dressed in scrubs steals $737,000 worth of medical equipment
Errol Hook
Local nurse practitioner accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Traffic on I-55 - 4/1/2022
I-55 back open after hours-long shutdown due to semi-truck crash

Latest News

Gun legislation in TN General Assembly fails
Gun legislation in TN General Assembly fails
Shooting at Economy Hotel
Shooting at Economy Hotel
Shooting at Economy Hotel
One shot at Economy Hotel on Lamar Avenue
Tennessee State Capitol
Bill to reduce child access to guns fails in Tennessee General Assembly