Fan hype grows as Grizzlies beat Suns on their way to playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies beat out number one seed Suns with a final score of 122-114.

This has been one of the most anticipated games in the league, seed number one vs. seed number 2.

And not to mention it’s a Friday night game, so FedEx forum was definitely packed with fans from both sides.

Tonight here were some strange sights around FedExForum.

Morant jerseys next to Paul, Booker instead of Bane...

“Well I hope the Grizzlies win but if the Suns win they break a franchise record that would be kind of cool,” basketball fan Jacob Akin said before the game. “Oh I hope we win.”

These Grizzlies fans were definitely in the building in huge numbers.

“I think this could be a preview of the western conference finals tonight. SO they got a shot to go all the way,” Grizzlies fan Jared Smith said.

The Grizzlies already solidified another 50-plus win season, and they will enter the play-offs as a number 2 seed in the west.

In terms of the play-offs, round one go on sale Tuesday for MVP season ticket holders, Wednesday for the general public.

There is a limit of four tickets per buyer and more info on the tickets can be found here.

