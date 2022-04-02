Bill to reduce child access to guns fails in Tennessee General Assembly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of kids failed to gain traction in the Tennessee General Assembly this week.

But at the same time lawmakers advanced a bill to expand the types of guns most adults can carry without a permit.

Gun control advocates say the tragic story of a 3-year-old Memphis boy who shot and killed himself with an AR-15 last weekend is the latest example of the growing problem of children with easy access to guns.

“The fact is that children die when adults don’t secure their guns,” said Kathy Barnett with Moms Demand Action.

Barnett testified in support of a bill by State Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville.

Johnson’s bill would have made it a Class A misdemeanor to “knowingly or recklessly permit a child under the age of 12″ to have access to or possession of a gun, whether loaded or unloaded.

“The only way to stop these fatalities and injuries is through strong child access prevention laws,” said Johnson. “This bill is going to be an excellent way to keep children in Tennessee safe. Even the NRA believes in safe gun storage.”

The bill failed without any debate in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee, which is dominated by Republicans.

But the same committee approved a bill by State Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station, to dramatically loosen gun restrictions.

Supporters of the bill, like John Harris with the Tennessee Firearms Association, say it goes beyond the permitless carry bill Governor Bill Lee signed into law last year.

“The bill that passed last year, although it was called constitutional carry, really isn’t,” said Harris.

The bill the governor signed only applies to handguns.

Sexton’s bill would allow most Tennesseans adults to a carry any type of firearm without a permit.

The bill was amended this week to ensure it wouldn’t apply to people convicted of certain crimes like stalking or to those who are suffering from a mental illness.

It’s set to go before the full House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday.

The Senate version of the bill is set to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis said so far this year it has treated 38 children for gunshot wounds.

Last year, the hospital said it treated 158 children.

