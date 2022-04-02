Arkansas Derby is back and better than ever

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Expect more people at Oaklawn this Saturday, as the Arkansas Derby is back on!

Content partner KARK reported there will be 60-to-70,000 people at the event, and all for different reasons.

“The fun, the energy, everybody is cool,” horse racing fan Michael Licata said. “They want to help you out and be friendly.”

It’s an environment that fans haven’t fully been able to experience since 2019, according to KARK.

“It’s been a long two years, I think everyone is enjoying being outside and having a good time,” Licata continued.

One favorite that has been on derby goers’ lips is “The Filly.”

Not only does Track Announcer Vic Stauffer think the only female horse in the derby is the favorite, but he told KARK that it’s also the best story.

“There’s a big difference between boys and girls in athletics and it’s the same on the racetrack,” Stauffer said. “For a filly to try to beat eight colts, it’s almost unheard of.”

Not only does Stauffer think that she can win the Arkansas Derby, but he thinks the horse can go all the way.

“They’ve run, I don’t know, 130 Kentucky Derbies,” Stauffer said. “Three fillies have won. Three. That’s it. She has a chance to be one of them. that’s what makes this story so incredibly compelling.”

No matter what happens, the Arkansas Derby will host some of the best racehorses on the planet.

“Traditionally, when horses run well in Arkansas, which is one of the major final preps of the Kentucky Derby, it transfers over to Louisville, and they are effective there too,” Stauffer added.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.