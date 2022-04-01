TDOT to make improvements at I-55 and Crump interchange

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced Friday its plan to complete infrastructure improvements on the I-55 and Crump interchange, including I-55 bridge repairs.

The improvements to the I-55 and Crump Boulevard interchange include constructing new through travel lanes for mainline I-55 traffic, which will eliminate the requirement for interstate traffic to use single-lane, low-speed ramps to continue on I-55.

I-55 Crump interchange before and after (Tennessee Department of Transportation)

A new multi-lane roundabout intersection will be constructed to replace the existing cloverleaf interchange and provide improved access to and from I-55 and existing local roadways. The project will also include repairs to the I-55 river bridge deck.

The I-55 bridge and work zone area could see up to eight weekend full closures from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday and two two-week closures will be allowed for work that cannot be performed while maintaining traffic through the worksite.

The project is scheduled to begin in April 2022 and is estimated to be completed in early 2025.

