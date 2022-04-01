Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers have shut down a portion of Interstate 40 at Exit 42 in Fayette County.

Right now, all eastbound lanes are blocked and the exit ramp is closed, along with both shoulders.

Drivers who are stuck in the backup shared photos with us showing state troopers with weapons drawn, surrounding a white truck with four flat tires.

We have reached out to THP for more information on this developing situation.

Officials with Fayette County EMA are asking drivers to exit I-40 at the Brownsville Westbound exit, or the Longtown exit to avoid the area.

