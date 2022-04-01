Several days of severe weather expected across the South next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Damaging storms and tornadoes have ravaged areas across the South for two weeks, and now more may be on the way.

A complex pattern is anticipated to impact parts of Texas Monday and then other portions of the Southeastern U.S. through Wednesday.

MONDAY: An area of low pressure is forecast to form over Texas, which will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms, including supercells, to develop from central/eastern Texas into western Louisiana. All severe hazards will be possible.

TUESDAY: The area of low pressure will shift eastward into Louisiana throughout the day Tuesday, coming to a close west to east by evening. There will be, at least, isolated severe potential for this area.

WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front is forecast to advance east/southeast across the southern and central U.S. into the Tennessee Valley into the southern Appalachians. With temperatures warming into the mid 70s to low 80s, a squall line is expected to develop along with a damaging wind threat across portions of the region.

WILL THE MID-SOUTH BE IMPACTED? The aforementioned cold front will push into the area Tuesday with widespread showers and some thunderstorms. Severe weather chances at this time look low, but it will all depend on the track of the surface low. At the very least, expect heavy rain at times that could result in localized flash flooding.

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

7 Day forecast as of 7 AM Friday, April 1, 2022 (WMC)

