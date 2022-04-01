One woman dead after East Point Cove shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Point Cove left one dead Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police say they responded to the shooting and found one woman shot, but she did not survive her injuries.

Police say that the suspects are four Black men that fled the scene on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

