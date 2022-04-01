NWS confirms 9 tornadoes hit Mississippi in March, over 80 Mid-South homes damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service confirms at least nine tornadoes swept through Mississippi Wednesday leaving a path of destruction behind.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says its working to assess the damage from the spring storm.

RELATED | Assessing property damage after Mid-South storms

So far, over 80 Mid-South homes were damaged not to mention dozens more across the state of Mississippi, according to MEMA.

Here’s a breakdown of damages from Mississippi counties in the Mid-South region impacted by the storm:

Coahoma – 15 homes; 1 business

DeSoto – 5 homes; 1 business

Lafayette – 4 homes; 2 businesses; 1 injured

Marshall – 4 homes

Panola- 57 homes; 1 business; 1 injured

MEMA says 32 counties have reported some type of damage in their area and 17 counties have provided preliminary damage numbers.

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage to the home

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool

For information on resources, contact the county EMA or call the MEMA call center: 1-800-445-6362.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.