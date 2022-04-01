Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

NWS confirms 9 tornadoes hit Mississippi in March, over 80 Mid-South homes damaged

Coahoma County home damaged in March storms
Coahoma County home damaged in March storms(Coahoma County Fire Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service confirms at least nine tornadoes swept through Mississippi Wednesday leaving a path of destruction behind.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says its working to assess the damage from the spring storm.

RELATED | Assessing property damage after Mid-South storms

So far, over 80 Mid-South homes were damaged not to mention dozens more across the state of Mississippi, according to MEMA.

Here’s a breakdown of damages from Mississippi counties in the Mid-South region impacted by the storm:

  • Coahoma – 15 homes; 1 business
  • DeSoto – 5 homes; 1 business
  • Lafayette – 4 homes; 2 businesses; 1 injured
  • Marshall – 4 homes
  • Panola- 57 homes; 1 business; 1 injured

MEMA says 32 counties have reported some type of damage in their area and 17 counties have provided preliminary damage numbers.

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event:

  • File an insurance claim
  • Take photos of the damage to the home
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool
  • For information on resources, contact the county EMA or call the MEMA call center: 1-800-445-6362.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Standoff involving Tenn. state troopers on I-40 ends with arrest
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Errol Hook
Local nurse practitioner accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
Murphy's gas station car fire
WATCH: Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station
Forklift
Coca-Cola distribution center employee dies in forklift accident

Latest News

I-55 bridge
TDOT to make improvements at I-55 and Crump interchange
Forklift
Coca-Cola distribution center employee dies in forklift accident
Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Standoff involving Tenn. state troopers on I-40 ends with arrest
The Mayor of Greenville, Mississippi applauds the Biden administration’s recovery efforts as he...
Vice President focuses on small businesses as she visits Mississippi on Friday