MPD, DMC request scooter curfew in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brakes are being put on the use of electronic scooters in downtown Memphis starting this weekend.

A weekend curfew for the e-scooters begins Friday.

The curfew would prevent any scooter riding downtown between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

The City of Memphis Bikeway and Pedestrian Program said Memphis Police and the Downtown Memphis Commission requested this move.

I love [e-scooters] a lot,” Rider Deshawn Bolden said. “Every city I go to I’m on the road, I’m using them. I’m downtown right now actually looking for some.”

E-scooters have been a popular form of transportation since they hit Memphis streets in 2018.

Manager of Memphis’s Bikeway and Pedestrian Program Nicholas Oyler said over the last few months Memphis Police and the Downtown Memphis Commission have complained of reckless behavior on scooters.

“MPD’s concern was reckless scootering was impacting their ability to respond to other public safety issues,” Oyler said.

The DMC said it’s heard from Downtown residents, visitors and business owners about reckless behavior on scooters. DMC President and CEO Paul Young said this about the curfew:

“The mix of late night car traffic plus scooters is dangerous. The current curfew was developed in response to concerns from visitors, residents, and downtown businesses. Together with MPD and the City of Memphis, we hope the curfew will foster and support a safer environment for all our downtown residents, guests, and businesses.”

The curfew will be within the boundaries of downtown Memphis and over onto Mud Island.

Enforcement will be set on the scooter. When approaching the boundary of the curfew, the scooter will play a message asking the rider to turn around. Once it’s in the boundary the motor will shut off. If you’re already in the boundary the scooter won’t let you take a ride.

Oyler said he has already heard concerns from people who rely on scooters as their mode of transportation.

“It’s bogus man,” Bolden said.

The curfew is in place indefinitely, but Oyler admits there may be a better way to please everyone.

“I think something needed to be done,” Oyler said. “I think there are other options and solutions to consider. This is one. We’ll see how it goes.”

Action News 5 reached out to MPD about the curfew and to learn more about the number of scooter related calls officers are responding to. The Department has not responded to our request.

