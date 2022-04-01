Advertise with Us
More sunshine today, but a chance for showers tomorrow

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clouds cleared out overnight and we will have sunshine back today. It feels cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but the sun will help temperatures climb to the lower to mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 40s tonight and rain will be possible after midnight.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 64 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with clouds and a few showers, but any rain will end by noon and clouds will quickly clear. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday will feature full sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start off with clouds on Monday, but it will be dry with highs in the lower 70s. Rain arrives on Tuesday with our next cold front with most of the rain in the morning and afternoon. This will bring highs back to the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

