Mid-South Mission of Mercy provides free dental care for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Providing free dental care to under-served and underinsured communities. That’s the goal of the Mid-South Mission of Mercy. The annual event has helped thousands of Mid-Southerners since it began.

Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova is home to the annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy event and the event kicked off just moments ago.

The event, which started back in 2016, has provided more than $5.9 million worth of dentistry. In addition to the over 10,000 patients that were able to be treated.

All Mission of Mercy projects provides care to both adults and children, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All services at these events are provided by licensed dentists from Tennessee, Mississipp and Arkansas, assisted by a host of volunteers.

Treatments offered include cleanings, minor restorative fillings, extractions and diagnosis by a dentist.

Organizers also say they’ll connect patients to other agencies in the community to help with further treatment. This includes educating people on the importance of good oral health.

You can get your free service Friday and Saturday at the Bellevue Baptist Church on Appling Road in Cordova.

The event starts at 6 a.m. and usually ends at 4 p.m. Organizers say they will continue to take patients until they reach their capacity.

