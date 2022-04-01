Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South Mission of Mercy provides free dental care for those in need

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Providing free dental care to under-served and underinsured communities. That’s the goal of the Mid-South Mission of Mercy. The annual event has helped thousands of Mid-Southerners since it began.

Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova is home to the annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy event and the event kicked off just moments ago.

The event, which started back in 2016, has provided more than $5.9 million worth of dentistry. In addition to the over 10,000 patients that were able to be treated.

All Mission of Mercy projects provides care to both adults and children, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All services at these events are provided by licensed dentists from Tennessee, Mississipp and Arkansas, assisted by a host of volunteers.

Treatments offered include cleanings, minor restorative fillings, extractions and diagnosis by a dentist.

Organizers also say they’ll connect patients to other agencies in the community to help with further treatment. This includes educating people on the importance of good oral health.

You can get your free service Friday and Saturday at the Bellevue Baptist Church on Appling Road in Cordova.

The event starts at 6 a.m. and usually ends at 4 p.m. Organizers say they will continue to take patients until they reach their capacity.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Situation involving THP shuts down I-40 in Fayette County
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Murphy's gas station car fire
WATCH: Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station
Forklift
Coca-Cola distribution center employee dies in forklift accident
Charges against man accused of assaulting Tami Sawyer dismissed
Charges against man accused of assaulting Tami Sawyer dismissed

Latest News

Mid-South Hero: Philanthropic champion helps teens create business opportunities
Philanthropic champion helps teens create business opportunities
Memphis used car prices jump over 30% from year-to-year
Memphis used car prices jump over 30% from year-to-year
Memphis used car prices jump over 30% from year-to-year
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks crawfish