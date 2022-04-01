Mid-South Mission of Mercy being held April 1-2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South Mission of Mercy is holding their annual two-day, free dental clinic April 1-2.

“Are we going to have patients? Are we going to have enough volunteers?” is what Dr. Michel Godat remembers asking himself before he launched the first Mid-South Mission of Mercy clinics in 2016.

That question certainly wasn’t on his mind this morning as he looked at a the packed gymnasium of Bellevue Baptist Church this morning, every seat occupied by an eager Memphian waiting to get a free dental exam.

Since their first year, Mid-South Mission of Mercy has provided over 5.9 million dollars worth of dentistry to more than 10,000 patients in the Memphis area with the help of nearly 10,000 volunteers.

“This is such a great event,” Godat said. “We are getting people healthy and out of pain.”

This year, they’re hoping to treat over 2,000 patients over the two-day event.

Godat says this is especially important to the many patients who come through their doors over the weekend.

“This is the only way many of them can see a dentist. We had to cancel it last year, so there are a lot of people who need to have an exam and get some work done,” Godat said.

That work includes x-rays, teeth cleaning, extractions, cavity fillings and a number of other oral surgeries to improve the oral health of thousands of people who otherwise might not have the means to see a dentist.

This years clinic takes place on April 1-2, and begins at 6 a.m. both days. Godat says it’s important to arrive as early as possible.

“We do operate at a capacity,” Godat said. “Spots fill up fast.”

For more information about Mid-South Mission of Mercy visit their website, www.MidSouthMissionOfMercy.org.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.