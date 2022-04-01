Advertise with Us
Memphis Americans getting set for the NISL playoffs

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Indoor action, the Memphis Americans close out their Inaugural season in the National Indoor Soccer League with back to back games on the road, starting today at the Columbus, Georgia Rapids.

The Americans men’s squad is in second place overall.

Columbus 3rd.

The Rapids take a 3-2 lead at the half on a driving goal by Niall Torricelli.

But the Americans come storming back in the second half.

Top of the third Quarter Giovanni Alavardo finds the back of the net with a loose ball poke from inside the box.

That ties the count at 3-all.

The in the 4th quarter, with time running out, Bernardo Ferreira lights the lamp for the Game Winner.

Americans get the Victory.

Final Score 4-3.

The Americans improve to 13-5 overall.

They’re on a four-game winning streak heading into Friday’s regular season finale at the Fayetteville Fury.

The Americans Women’s Squad fall to Columbus 4-2

Memphis is still runaway leaders of the women’s side at 15-3.

The NISL Playoffs start next week.

